Two years after the idea, The Keysie Market is reality.

The community market at Tatterson Pavilion features live music, foods, homemade crafts, plants and pre-loved goods by local businesses.

It’s the product of local residents and businesses, who were determined to lift out of the Covid lockdown doldrums.

The Keysie Market is at Tatterson Pavilion, Keysborough on Sunday 18 September 10am-3pm.

Details: keysiemarket.com.au