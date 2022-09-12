Tribute to late Queen

City of Greater Dandenong has flown flags at half-mast in tribute to the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The council was also set to observe a minute’s silence ahead of its 12 September meeting.

Mayor Jim Memeti issued a statement offering “our deepest sympathies to all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II made a tremendous impact on the lives of so many and led with such grace, heart and resilience during her remarkable reign over seven decades.

“We pay tribute to her incredible service above self and her dedicated commitment to the people of the Commonwealth.

“We pay our deep respects and admiration to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, may she rest in everlasting peace.”