Voices of Casey celebrate lucky milestone

Voices of Casey choir group celebrated its seventh birthday in style on Monday night, 5 September.

The Choir commenced operation following an initiative from four Casey U3A singers in September of 2015. The group hired a conductor and pianist and commenced on a membership drive.

Voices of Casey is a vibrant group of singers from Casey and surrounds, and since mid-2020 has been under the music directorship of the very talented Kerry Gerraty.

The choir has performed at the Cranbourne Secondary College, Hampton Park Baptist Church, The Amazing Grace Cranbourne, Bunjil Place, Wilson Botanic Park and Springvale Town Hall and Dandenong RSL Anzac Day services, among many other venues and events in the regions.

This proud community-minded choir endeavours to reach out to the needs of our culturally diverse community.

It was a great privilege for the choir to perform at the opening of Bunjil Place in October 2017 and was the Host Choir at The City of Casey drought relief Casey Sings Concert in 2017.

During November 2018 and 2019, Voices of Casey hosted a Family Violence concert on White Ribbon Day at Bunjil Place.

This is a non-auditioned choir, attracting enthusiastic amateurs as well as seasoned singers. Members come from many varied present and past employment sources but unite as one.

Voices of Casey’s repertoire includes well-known classics, pop songs and contemporary compositions.

Concerts feature a theme and, as such, applicable music is chosen to suit each concert.

Members are all volunteers, giving of their time and fundraising efforts to enable weekly rehearsals and performances throughout the year.

The choir is currently getting ready for its next concert to be held on Saturday 19 November at 2.30pm at Fiddlers Green Retirement Village. Afternoon tea will follow the performance.

The theme of that concert is Spirit Of The Season.

It’s not too late if you wish to join this vibrant family of singers. For more information, ring 0412 741 195 or email us at voicesofcasey@gmail.com