Business awards finalists revealed

Nine local businesses and three local business leaders have been named as finalists in the 2022 City of Casey Business Awards.

The finalists, across the four award categories (Innovation, Employment, Sustainability and Business Leadership), were announced at a business breakfast held on Thursday 15 September.

City of Casey Chair of Administrators, Noelene Duff PSM, congratulated all the finalists and wished them luck for the awards, with winners to be revealed at a gala event on Thursday 10 November at Bunjil Place.

“These awards shine a light on the outstanding achievements of our local businesses and are an opportunity for Council to celebrate and recognise the outstanding contribution of Casey’s vibrant and diverse business community,” Ms Duff said.

“We are proud to support our local businesses as they continue to demonstrate outstanding resilience and continued success in their industries and at the same time, give businesses the opportunity to come together to network, learn from one another and celebrate each other’s successes.”

The winners will be chosen by an eight-member judging panel, featuring Business Advisor and Coach, Ian Ash, Head of Federation University’s Berwick Campus Kathy Racunica.

Judges will assess applications against pre-established criteria for each question and utilise a numerical grading system.

Category winners will receive cash prizes of $1000, and Casey Business of the Year 2022 will receive $2000.

For more information about the Casey Business Awards, visit businessincasey.com.au

The finalists from each category are listed below.

Innovation Category

• BFIRM Personal Training

• Coolon

• VR AR Solutions Australia

Employment Category

• Amstel Club

• Blairlogie Living & Learning Inc

• CFM Air Conditioning

Sustainability Category

• Beaconsfield Dental

• L’ada Soaps & Scents

• The Little Big Bamboo

Business Leadership Category

• Carolyn Carr, CEO, Blairlogie Living & Learning Inc

• Daniel Muir, CEO, Amstel Club

• Dr Mathy Mathiyalagan, A Better Dental Care