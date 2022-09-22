Family steps up for cancer charity

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The Formoso family have been riding every step of charity runner Kane Cornes’s 725 kilometre trek from Adelaide to Melbourne.

They have taken a major role in promoting the former AFL player’s blistering 65 kilometre-a-day run as well as a 22 September telethon, both for childhood cancer charity My Room.

The charity stepped in after 10-year-old Luka Formoso was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and the family were “basically homeless”, his mum and Greater Dandenong councillor Lana Formoso said.

The family had to move out of their mould-riddled home in Dandenong North, which was potentially lethal to Luka.

They couldn’t afford a rental home, while servicing a mortgage and Cr Formoso forgoing her teaching wage to care for Luka.

“We didn’t know where to turn,” Cr Formoso said.

My Room responded with a roof over their heads – the ‘healing house’ donated by philanthropist Danny Wallis.

It’s something the family are eternally grateful as they start rebuilding their old home.

Instead of birthday presents this year, Luka and his brother Hugo campaigned for donations to My Room. Since July, they’ve raised more than $20,000.

Cr Formoso and Luka also appeared on Nine Network during Cornes’s run and the telethon, even while Luka is enduring his most torrid round of chemo.

Prior to the telethon, Cornes had raised more than $300,000.

Recently, a star-struck Luka got a surprise visit from his hero, My Room Ambassador and Carlton AFL skipper Patrick Cripps.

Cr Formoso thanked Cripps, who was clouded by a controversial tribunal appeal as he had a kick-to-kick and signed guernseys for the boys.

“There’s more important things in the world than footy – and this is one of them,” he replied.

Cr Formoso says friends have brought over frozen meals while the family was “just keeping its head above water” during the past six tumultuous months.

Not to mention the kindnesses from people they had never met.

My Room not only financially supports families and their children’s treatments and needs. It’s also funding research to find a 100 per cent cure.

Of the donations to My Room, about 96 cents in the dollar goes directly into good deeds.

“Cancer is still the biggest killer of children,” Cr Formoso says. “Twenty are diagnosed a week, one in four will die.

“Cancer is so cruel. To see it in children is next level.

“Supporting this charity is the least we can do. I’ve seen first-hand what they’ve done to support us and other families.

“After this, I will spend the rest of my life volunteering for My Room. And I’m sure my kids will be highly involved as well.”

To donate to Luka and Hugo’s campaign, go to https://www.mycause.com.au/p/288351/luka-hugos-birthday-wishes?fbclid=IwAR1c04UIKwoAO4WPlLH_D463jnMaQxhjIPX401Zx5uHrlcWkA2haazqNPjY

The My Room telethon screens on Nine Network from 8.30pm on Thursday 22 September. Donations: 1800 697 666 or myroom.com.au