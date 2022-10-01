Looking Back

100 years ago

5 October 1922

Items of Interest

Dandenong’s Progress

For the twelve months ending September 30 1922, buildings to the value of £53,400 were erected in Dandenong, compared with £24,800 worth of buildings in the previous year. During the past year 73 villas have been erected in Dandenong, which is estimated to give an increase of 365 in the population of the township area. In addition to this large increase in private residences, there has also been a building “boom” in new shops and extensions to existing business places e.g., brick making industry.

Further extensions are being made to three local brick making works on Stud Road.

The Ross Silica works are putting in pans and double mixers to facilitate their output. At the Donga Brick Company’s works an oil engine for power has been put in pending the construction of the substation for supplying these works with electric power.

The Ordish Firebrick Company is installing a semi-dry brick making machine, for making building bricks, for which there is at present a big local demand

50 years ago

3 October 1972

$300,000 plan for Drive In

A quarrying company plans to join with Village Drive in Theatres to establish a $300,000 drive in theatre on the Springvale tip site in Springvale Rd Springvale South. Baxter’s Sand (Springvale) Pty Ltd, the owners of the tip site, have applied to Springvale Council for a permit for the drive in. They have been advised to advertise their intention to gauge public opinion and allow for objections. A doorknock by the Journal in the immediate area revealed mixed feelings about the scheme. Mrs Lena Johnson of nearby Kerri Court said she was against a drive in opposite her home, for reason of traffic congestion. Mr Peter Brand also of Kerrie Ct said he had no objection adding: “But I would prefer open space or parkland”.

20 years ago

7 October 2002

Safety Plans earn two awards

Greater Dandenong Council last week won two State Government Community Safety Crime Prevention Awards. The council won the ‘improving the built environment’ award for its redevelopment of the Springvale pedestrian underpass, and the ‘improving safety in the home’ award for its Secure Senior’s Volunteer Peer Education Program

5 years ago

2 October 2017

Minister lobbied on new station

Calls for a new Dandenong South train station have reached the Transport Minister. Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said she received a letter regarding the proposal for a station at the South Gippsland Highway and Princes Highway junction and passed it onto Jacinta Allan for consideration. The Journal received an anonymous email touting the idea as an alternative to reopening the former GM Holden station due to lack of access to the residential areas. The writer said the station would service Doveton, Eumemmerring, Endeavour Hills, and the Dandenong South factory district and make residents less car dependent. “Attempting to persuade anyone to give up their car would be extremely unpopular,“ the email said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society