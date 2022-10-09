Fleming punches ticket to Spain

By Tyler Lewis

Beaconsfield product Teerin Fleming has booked himself a ticket to Valencia.

Fleming, 12, has finished second in the inaugural FIM MiniGP Australia over the weekend, earning an invite to the World Series Final in Spain come November.

In Spain, he will race in front of the world’s best MotoGP riders and compete against 31 other rides from 16 nations.

The opportunity stems from his performances in the final four races at Oakleigh Go Kart track over the course of Saturday and Sunday.

In Saturday’s races, Teerin finished in fourth position, before winning his second race by a monstrous four seconds.

Sunday followed a similar script, as he finished in third position in the first race and won the second race.

Fleming held his nerve in the tight start to the final 19-lap race to win by an even bigger margin than Saturday.

14-year-old Harrison Watts was a consistent competitor for the young star, but they’ll now jet off to Spain together in a memory-making tour.