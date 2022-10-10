Snooze with the pooches

Australian Animal Protection Society staff are going above and beyond to raise money for their four-legged friends.

Megan Seccull, Enya Harris, Tahnaeya Dearsley and Carol McQueen, pictured with dogs Cosmo and Sunny, will be among 40 staff sleeping over at the Keysborough shelter in the Snores for Paws 2022 fundraiser.

The 5 November event will hopefully raise $100,000 to help cover the shelter’s annual veterinary costs for surrendered animals.

“Snores for Paws has a two-fold benefit – raise awareness of AAPS and much needed funds – but more importantly find out how our loveable pet residents cope during the night-time when we aren’t here to look after them,” general manager Megan Seccull said.

“It will give us great insight into their behaviour and nocturnal needs.”

To donate go to aaps.org.au or snores-for-paws-2022.raisely.com

Picture: GARY SISSONS