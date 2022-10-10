Dandy double: Faltum to lead Stars

The Melbourne Stars have appointed Dandenong skipper Nicole Faltum as captain for the WBBL08 season.

Faltum replaces former Australian skipper Meg Lanning who will continue her period of indefinite leave from the game.

The 22-year-old wicket-keeper bat becomes the fifth captain of the Melbourne Stars WBBL Team.

While she is the fifth, she will be the youngest to wear the captaincy armband.

Having been developed through the Victorian system after making her WBBL debut at just 17, Faltum has worked hard to climb the ranks and this is her first full time leadership position at the elite level.

“It’s an honour to be named captain of the Melbourne Stars for WBBL08,” she said in a Melbourne Stars statement.

“This club means a lot to me and I’m so grateful to be given this opportunity.

“The WBBL is always an exciting time of year and I’m looking forward to leading our young group this season, especially back in Victoria in front of our members and fans.”

The journey will be extra special for Faltum, having grown up in Moe, where the Stars will play their final two games of the home and away fixture at Ted Summerton Reserve.

“To be able to not only play but also to captain the Stars around the corner from where I grew up playing cricket will be an absolute highlight of my career so far.”

Last year, Faltum captained the Victorian WNCL side in Lanning’s absence and will be looking to use that valuable experience this season.

“In recent years, to be able to lean on the experience of seasoned cricketers like Meg Lanning and Glenn Maxwell, both within the Victorian and Stars setup has been invaluable,” she said.

General Manager Blair Crouch said Nicole’s journey was something for aspiring cricketers to look up to.

“Nicole is a product of both the Melbourne Stars and Victorian cricket systems, and we have every confidence in her leading our young squad in WBBL08,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing Nicole grow into the role throughout the season and her teammates and coaching staff are right behind her.”

By captaining the Stars, Dandenong Cricket Club now has the double, with fellow Panther – and Gippsland graduate – Sophie Molineux captaining the Stars’ cross-town rivals, the Melbourne Renegades.

The first ball of the WBBL season will be bowled on Thursday 13 October.