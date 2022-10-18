South East Business Awards: Firms with a healthy edge

by Sahar Foladi

Professional Services Award

Medical Edge Australia

Ultra Health Medical

Award sponsor: Founders

Ultra Health Medical and Medical Edge Australia are joint winners of the Professional Services Award 2022.

An Australian family owned and operated importer of 30 years, Ultra Health sells personal protective equipment with a focus on industrial health.

During Covid-19, they also adapted quickly to produce medical PPE for professionals and the public.

“Our abilities as a family run business allowed us to excel where most failed,” Ultra Health marketing and product development manager Ree Jasotharan said.

“(It allowed) us not only to significantly increase our contracted items with the Australian government hospital and health system but we were able to also supply other products directly requested to us due to large holes in the marketplace during the pandemic.”

Ultra Health kept up with demand for medical PPE such as medical gown, surgical masks, gloves and sterilisation wraps during Covid’s tough times.

This was done through their decades-long relationships with manufacturers worldwide.

“We are very thankful for having the relationships and the ability to support our entire country not just our state, with the personal protective equipment our front-line workers in health and aged care required when it was most needed,” Mr Jasotharan said.

The importer is also implementing ethical sourcing, and on the lookout for environmentally-friendly biodegradable nitrile gloves and disposable towels.

It has plans to pursue its Indigenous participation policy and environmental policy in the near future.

Meanwhile, Medical Edge Australia has grown massively since it was established in Tasmania by certified paramedic Brodie White in 2009.

It now employs more than 500 staff across most Australian states.

An industry leader, MEA sets high standards for patient care and flow of information to clients, patients and ambulance services.

“When we ask our people what MEA’s ‘draw card’ is, they tell us that our commitment to professional development sets us apart from competitors,” Mr White said.

MEA also provides a variety of nationwide services such as, first aid and medical services, Covid 19 services, first aid training, non-emergency patient transport and first aid and medical equipment.

“We are passionate about ensuring our team has every opportunity to grow and find success in their careers,” Mr White said.

“Through professional development days, ongoing training, mentoring and ‘transition to practice’ schemes, our people feel supported to reach their potential.

“We support our staff through our Employee Assistance Program and encourage them to use this resource for work or personal matters.”