South East Business Awards: Client care comes first

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Business Citizen of the Year Award

After-Care Australasia

Sponsor: Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce

The No.1 criteria for working at After-Care Australasia is “compassion, kindness and empathy”.

The Rosebud-based family-run company provides in-home, community-based support for more than 600 clients. Its 90 staff give about 8500 hours of support a month.

After-Care has successfully operated in Mornington Peninsula and the wider South East since 1999.

It prides itself with putting the client first, and a focus on well-being, social inclusion and community belonging.

Culturally-appropriate services are delivered for LGBTI, residents with disabilities and Torres Strait Islander community members.

Manager Adam Kelly celebrated the Business Citizen of the Year win with mother Maxine and father Shane, who founded the business 23 years ago.

It was a business that had not been seen on the Peninsula before, which aimed to allow people to live at home as independently and as long as possible, Mr Kelly said.

All team members are paid above award wages, have access to EAP, mental health first aid and are trained at a minimum in Cert 3 Individualised Support.

“Our team are trained over and above minimum requirements and their number one criteria for employment is compassion, kindness and empathy,” the company stated.

Its home aged care packages aim to support people to stay their own home for as long as possible.

Under a recent technological update, staff can have immediate access to clients’ files – which ensures information is ‘live’ and up to date.