Brewer hops to great heights

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Environmental Sustainability Award / Leisure, Hospitality & Wellbeing Award

Brick Lane Brewery

Award sponsor: Hilton Manufacturing / Peninsula Hot Springs

Dandenong South brewer Brick Lane Brewery was a dual winner at the South East Business Awards 2022.

It took out a rare combination of the Environment & Sustainability Award and the Hospitality & Leisure award.

In four years, Brick Lane Brewery has forged a formidable reputation in craft brewing, sustainability and world-leading technology.

Recently, Brick Lane received B Corp certification by meeting high environmental standards. It aims to be ‘True Zero’ by 2025.

Among its sustainable achievements is Australia’s first carbon-dioxide vaporiser – which converts liquid carbon-dioxide into gas that’s used in the brewing process.

The bulk of its spent grain waste (99.3 per cent) is directed to farm animal feed in the Dandenong region.

Since 2019, Brick Lane has also reduced electricity usage by more than half and water usage by 40 per cent.

The brewer has also started installing a 375 kilo-Watt solar project at its site. It will supply 27 per cent of the brewery’s energy requirements and save 374 tonnes of annual carbon-dioxide emissions.

In hospitality, Brick Lane has created an “on-premise environment” to show off its products and plant.

Customers can come along to its on-site ‘Brewhouse’ to enjoy fresh-poured beers and see how they are made.

It includes a food truck on site, happy hours and caters for functions and events.

With a large outdoor area, the brewhouse is designed to be child and dog friendly.