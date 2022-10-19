Learning culture at work

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Employer Engagement Award

iEnergi Australia

Award sponsor: Chisholm

Dandenong heating-and-cooling expert iEnergi has helped bring comfort to South East homeowners for eight years.

Along the way, it has also fostered a culture of learning at its workplace.

As director Michael Faulkner said on receiving the Employer Engagement Award, the award is “all about people”.

Engineering and estimations director Vatsal Desai said the firm “keep things as fun as possible, so it’s a level playing-field.”

Directors and team members have access to a year-round business coach.

Staff are encouraged to enrol in company-funded courses to help their roles, such as in book keeping, project management and product installation.

Employees are also supported in working from home for its staff, and apprentices are provided fuel cards to help with cost of living.

iEnergi is also a proud supporter of local charity HALT (Hope Assistance Local Tradies), which supports tradies’ mental health.

As a business, iEnergi provides sustainable and efficient solutions for new built homes, renovations and extensions.

Its offerings include air-con, hydronic heating, solar PV, battery storage and ventilator.

iEnergi has become the nominated contractor for home builders and suppliers. In the meantime, its turn-over has soared to $5 million in 2021-’22.

Being paperless has meant iEnergi could navigate Covid-19 better than other contractors, it stated.

It has used dropbox and cloud-based software Simpro to store project documentation. This helps with accurate quoting, scheduling and to track and plan onsite work.