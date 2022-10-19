Search for Lucinda continues

Police continue searching for a woman last seen in Dandenong three days ago.

Lucinda, 24, is believed to have been later dropped off by a ride-share vehicle on McDougal Road – near Ingleman Road – in Neerim South about 11.30am that day.

She’d been seen in Dandenong half an hour earlier.

Lucinda is described as 165 centimetres with a thin build and blonde hair.

Her family are concerned for her welfare.

SES, DELWP and CFA members are joining police in the continuing search.

Any information to Warragul police station on 5622 7111.