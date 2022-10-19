Support services wins hearts

by Sahar Foladi

Community Impact award

Personalised Support Services

Sponsor: City of Greater Dandenong

xxxx

The Covid-19 pandemic did not deter Personalised Support Services from helping its community.

The NDIS-registered disability, aged care and home services provider was established in December 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.

Its managing director Ibrahim Hussan only graduated from City of Greater Dandenong’s Young Leaders program several years ago.

Straight out of school, he founded the business.

And almost two years and more than 150 staff later, Personalised Support Services has won the Community Impact award for 2022.

Based in multicultural Dandenong, the service provider also attempts to support and employ individuals from non-English speaking backgrounds.

It’s built a workforce that speaks the languages of most of their clients, and built an understanding of their “cultural needs, wants and requirements”.

In Greater Dandenong, about 60 per cent of residents are born overseas and almost two thirds speak languages other than English at home.

Residents from over 150 nationalities call Greater Dandenong home.

“We offer a range of tailored quality support services such as core supports, support coordination, household tasks and respite services to all of the metro Melbourne region,” the company stated.

“Our mission is to… offer independence to our participants with our personalised supports.

“We want to be a provider of choice in the sector and perceived as a great one amongst the community with the work which our front line employees produce and the reviews which are left by those receiving services from us.”