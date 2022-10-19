MP checked for ‘inappropriate’ spruiking

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Clarinda Labor MP Meng Heang Tak has reportedly offended Springvale monks for “hijacking” a solemn festival with a pre-election pitch.

Mr Tak is accused of displaying a giant $250,000 cheque and politically spruiking on a microphone during the Pchum Ben Festival at the Cambodian Buddhist temple Wat Buddharangsi on 25 September.

It was the culmination of the two-week festival, which pays respects to dead family members.

The cheque referred to a State Budget announcement in May for a $250,000 grant to Cambodian Buddhist Association to upgrade a playground at the temple.

At the time, Mr Tak was accompanied by former Greater Dandenong mayor Youhorn Chea and Labor South-Eastern Metropolitan candidate Michael Galea – two months out from the November state election.

Wat Buddharangsi abbot chief adviser Thayhorn Yim wrote to Mr Tak, seeking an apology to the temple’s senior monk or abbot for “rocking” and “hijacking” the festival.

“It was culturally and religiously inappropriate for Tak to conduct himself in this manner,” Mr Yim told Star Journal.

“In particular he failed to seek approval from The Most Venerable Sudhep Nan, the abbot of the monastery… who is in charge.”

Traditionally, no VIPs or official guests were to be formally invited or to make a speech during the ceremony, subject to the abbot’s discretion.

“This protocol has been practiced for a few decades at this monastery,” Mr Yim said.

“We would urge any candidates or politicians to sensitively respect our religious worship monastery and to avoid using our religious monastery as their political football.

“We would also urge them not engage in community religious political powerplay.”

The Most Ven Nan told Star Journal that Mr Tak contacted him and “gave me an apology for the incident which was insensitive”.

Mr Tak said he later rang The Most Ven Nan, though stopped short of saying that he apologized.

“It was a great celebration,” Mr Tak said.

“The funding is a fantastic outcome for the community.

“The playground will encourage families to attend the temple more often and stay longer.”

Mr Tak said that he was invited to the gathering by Cambodian Buddhist Association of Victoria treasurer Than Thong.

On the day, Mr Thong reportedly took the microphone from the MC and handed it to Mr Tak.

Mr Thong dismissed the complaint against Mr Tak – suggesting there was a split in opinion between the monks council and the CBAV based at the temple.

“I’ve looked after the temple for 40 years. And the (CBAV) president was very happy because we had received a big cheque from the Government.”