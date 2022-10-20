New Mural in Noble Park

Noble Park has been brightened with a new mural by Melbourne-based artist and illustrator Sasha Heath.

The mural titled The Noble Community is inspired by the area and features a colourful illustration of much-loved local landmarks to express the heart and soul of Noble Park.

“I did have a lot of people from the community say how calming the colours were in Noble Park and how it made them feel a lot calmer walking to work,” Ms Heath said.

Traders in Noble Park will distribute over 4000 free one-of-a-kind re-usable tote bags and postcards as giveaways to their customers this month to highlight the new local mural design of Ms Heath.

“I love it, I think it’s a great incentive,” she said.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the council was also asking the local community to share what they love most about Noble Park via social media.

“We are running a fun social media competition with great prizes up for grabs, including 10 swim passes to the Noble Park Aquatic Centre and limited edition re-usable coffee cups designed by Ms Heath.”

The mural, tote bag and postcards giveaway has been commissioned as part of the Noble Park Revitalisation Initiative supported by the Victorian Government.

“This project aims to celebrate the revitalisation of Noble Park and celebrate the wonderful traders who contribute to the life and vitality of this great activity centre,” Cr Memeti said.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/noble-community-sasha-heath