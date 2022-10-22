Creativity flows

By Shelby Brooks

A selection of the best handmade and home grown local items were on display in Cranbourne over the weekend.

The annual Creative Arts Exhibition, run by the CWA West Gippsland Group, was held at the Cranbourne Public Hall on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October.

Roughly 700 entries were on display across hand and home industry categories.

West Gippsland Group secretary Gael Napier said everyone was thrilled to hold the event after two years of delays due to Covid-19.

“It was really good to have an exhibition again after so long,” she said.

“We were down to the wire last year before we had to cancel due to Covid-19 lockdown.”

Ms Napier said the quality of all the items was high.

“There were more cut flowers and pot plants than usual because the spring weather is better this year.”

There were entries from Pakenham, Noble Park, Cranbourne, Kooweerup and Casey Dinner branches.

A special presentation was made on Saturday for the winner of the inaugural Carol Clay trophy, given to the exhibitor with the highest number of entries.

Ms Clay had been involved for many years in the Pakenham CWA before she went missing in early 2020.

Following confirmation of her passing, the Pakenham branch wanted to start a perpetual trophy in her honour, as a way to remember all the hard work she put into the group over the years.

The trophy was presented to Dianne Divola from the Kooweerup branch, who presented an impressive 74 entries.

“Carol was very good at cooking – that was her forte,” Pakenham CWA president Vicky Birch said of the award.

“But she was also a very accomplished knitter.

“She always encouraged people to have a go so we came up with the idea that the trophy would go to the person with the most entries in the hope it would encourage more people to put in more entries.”

Other major winners were:

Maffat Trophy for the Best Piece of Needle Work – Alice Needs for Gold Work.

Dover Trophy for the Best Exhibit in the Exhibition – Alice Needs of Cranbourne Branch.

Mae/Scadden Trophy for the Best Article of Canvas Work – Susan Cooper of Casey Dinner Branch.

Lia Trophy for Something New Made from Something Old – Dianne Divola of Kooweerup Branch.

Betty McIntyre Trophy also known as One Woman’s Work featuring four distinctly different types of handcrafts – Alice Needs of Cranbourne Branch.

Rae/Crowley Trophy for An Article made for under $3 – Gael Napier of Noble Park Branch.

Olive Rae Trophy for the Best Exhibit in Home Industries – Vicky Birch of Pakenham Branch.

Esdaille Cup for the Best Piece of Patchwork – Gladys Ireland of Casey Dinner Branch.

Maggs Trophy for the Best Photograph Overall – Amy Quinn of Kooweerup Branch.

Nell Reynolds Trophy for the Best Exhibit in Flowers and Floral Art – Gladys Ireland of Casey Dinner Branch.

Edna Bromley Trophy awarded to the Individual Member with the Highest Aggregate in Home Industries – Antoinette Daniel of Noble Park Branch.

The inaugural Brenda Hopkins Trophy for the Best piece of Patchwork and /or Appliqué with Embroidery, presented by Brenda’s daughter Louisa Anderson – Vicky Birch of Pakenham Branch.

The inaugural Yvonne Smith Trophy for the Best Article of Knitting – Gina Gardenal of Casey Dinner Branch.

The inaugural Carol Clay Award – Dianne Divola of Kooweerup Branch.

Branch trophies

Colles Cup, theme: ’a quotation or saying’ four distinct craft techniques, for branches of 16 members or more- 1st Cranbourne, 2nd Casey Dinner and 3rd Noble Park.

Bruce Trophy, theme: ‘A quotation or saying’ three distinct craft techniques, for branches under 16 members – 1st Pakenham and 2nd Kooweerup.

Noblet Cup, theme: ’Teddy Bears Picnic’ set up on card table to encourage non-crafty members to enter – Pakenham Branch.

Beryl Trophy for a floral tray theme for 2022, five colours in the shape of a rainbow – Pakenham Branch.

Margaret Campbell Trophy in Home Industries, theme: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” – Casey Dinner Branch.

Branch Aggregate Trophies, for the branch winning the most points.

Dawson Trophy (Home Industries) 1st Noble Park Branch, 2nd Kooweerup Branch and 3rd Cranbourne Branch.

Dixon Trophy (Flowers and Floral Art) 1st Kooweerup Branch and 2nd Noble Park Branch.

Joan Treharne Trophy (Handcrafts) 1st Kooweerup Branch, 2nd Noble Park Branch and 3rd Cranbourne Branch.