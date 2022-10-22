Liberal pledge to increase Nathdwara capacity

Hallam’s Nathdwara centre is the latest community centre to receive a funding pledge from the Liberals and Nationals ahead of the State election.

The LNP on Monday 17 October announced it will provide $150,000 towards upgrades for the centre if elected.

The Nathdwara Centre currently has over 400 members, and more than 2500 people who attend the centre on holy days.

In addition to being a place of worship and cultural education, the centre provides free food to those in need, including pensioners in the area.

The upgrades will allow the Nathdwara Centre to expand its shelter and increase its current ability to provide food relief to the wider community.

Member for Gembrook and Liberal Candidate for Berwick, Brad Battin said the centre provides a crucial role in the community and this commitment recognised that.

“The Liberals and Nationals acknowledge the critical role the Nathdwara Centre offers and we’re proud to be able to support that.”

Liberal Candidate for Narre Warren North, Timothy Dragan, said this was a meaningful announcement that would deliver widespread benefits for the Nathdwara Centre and the wider community.

“The centre puts all of their effort, love and sense of community into the work they do, and that is something the Liberals and Nationals’ team and I are committed to supporting.”