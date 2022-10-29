Committed to higher service

by Matsya Devi Dasi of the Vaisnava Community, Hare Krishna Melbourne (ISKCON) Temple

The basic concept of ISKCON’s (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) philosophy is the understanding that we are not our material bodies, but rather that our true identity is the soul within.

You could say that the Krishna consciousness movement is not exactly a religion, but an educational and cultural system that is open to everyone.

According to Vedic civilization, the perfection of life is to realize one’s relationship with Krishna, or God.

We understand that not only human beings but all living entities are parts and parcels of God.

The parts are meant for serving the whole, just as the legs, hands, fingers, and ears are meant for serving the total body.

We living entities, being parts and parcels of God, are duty-bound to serve Him.

Actually, our position is that we are always rendering service to someone, either to our family, country, or society.

If we have no one to serve, sometimes we keep a pet cat or dog and render service to it.

All these factors prove that we are constitutionally meant to render service, yet in spite of serving to the best of our ability, we are often not satisfied.

Nor is the person to whom we are rendering that service satisfied.

On the material platform, everyone is frustrated.

The reason for this is that the service being rendered is not properly directed.

For example, if we want to render service to a tree, we must water the root.

If we pour water to the leaves, branches, and twigs, there is little benefit.

If God is served, all other parts and parcels will be automatically satisfied. Consequently, all welfare activities as well as service to society, family, and nation are realized by serving God.

It is the duty of every human being to understand his constitutional position with God and to act accordingly.

If this is possible, then our lives become successful.

The Krishna consciousness movement is not blind religious fanaticism, nor is it a revolt by some recent upstart; rather, it is an authorized, scientific approach to the matter of our eternal necessity in relation with the Absolute Truth, the Supreme Enjoyer.

Krishna consciousness simply deals with our eternal relationship with God and the process of discharging our relative duties to Him.

Thus, Krishna consciousness enables humans to achieve the highest perfection of life attainable in the present human form of existence.