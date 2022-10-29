Looking Back

100 years ago

2 November 1922

A Boisterous Sunday

Sunday last will long be remembered by residents of Dandenong as the date of one of the fiercest southerly gales ever known here. From about 11am until well on in the evening, the wind raged at terrific force, and the cold, blinding rain made it most unpleasant for church folk. The electric light supply service was affected, and no light was available at Dandenong until 8.30pm, the church services being conducted by lamplight and candlelight. A number of trees were uprooted, and flower gardens suffered severely, the beautiful roses in bloom the day before being completely spoilt.

xxxxxx

Flower Show Postponed

Dandenong was amongst the towns that experienced the force of Sunday’s gale, and considerable damage was done to flower gardens, so much so that it was decided to [postpone the Spring Flower Show of the Dandenong Horticultural Society, which was fixed for yesterday.

50 years ago

2 November 1972

Council Borrows $50,000

Dandenong City council will borrow $50,000 for four projects including two infant welfare centres and three sets of traffic lights.

The money will be spent as follows:

• Purchase of land and erection of infant welfare centres in Canberra and Springvale Road ($25,000)

• Traffic lights at Frankston – Foster Streets and Lonsdale Street near Clow Street ($10,000)

• Drainage works in McFees Rd ($10,000)

• Drainage works in King Street ($5,000)

20 years ago

4 November 2002

Jobs gained, Jobs lost

The State Government last week announced its contract with Dandenong train manufacturer Bombardier would be extended to include nine extra trains costing $125m, a decision that would create more than 1000 jobs. The total of 1000 jobs, many of them local, would be created to build and maintain the trains.

While last week’s announcement was a boon to the City’s rolling-stock manufacturing industry, the week also saw the demise of its hi-tech telecommunication manufacturing industry. Corning announce it would cease operations of its Noble Park optical fibre plant by Christmas with the loss of 130 jobs

5 years ago

6 November 2017

Top show at half price

Dandenong Show ticket prices have been halved this year, but the entertainment bill is as full as ever. The Greaves Reserve gates will open at 9am on Saturday 11 November and Sunday 12 November. The Outback Stockman’s Show will be on all weekend and is included in the admission price. The show has a comedy spin and features horsemanship, crowd participation and various animals including an oversized bullock named Jigsaw. Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for kids aged 6-16 and free for children aged t years and under. Family show tickets for two adults and up to our children are available for $25. The Star Journal wants readers to capture the spirit of this year’s Dandy Show by sharing their photos taken at the show.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society