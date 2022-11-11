Market back for Xmas

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The call is out for 100 stallholders to pack out Keysie Market’s upcoming Christmas edition.

After a wildly successful first market this Spring, organisers are hoping for an even bigger turnout at Springers Leisure Centre next month.

The event is expected to be packed with live music, food trucks, homemade goods, flowers and plants, upcycle and pre-loved goods, community group stalls as well as Christmas-themed fare.

“More than 70 stallholders have already applied,” organiser Shirlene Allison said.

“We’d love to get to 100.”

Ms Allison and her husband are funeral directors, who’d previously been part of suicide prevention initiatives.

She was keen for a market to lift community morale during Covid. It was itself delayed by two years of Covid lockdown.

“It makes you realise we need more events which give you connections in person.

“For me personally, I was always heading elsewhere for something like a market. I’d like something closer to here.

“We put the idea up online and then had hundreds interested.”

It was also a chance to showcase local traders, who take up the majority of stalls.

Ms Allison was “blown away” by the crowds of thousands at the inaugural event, despite moving indoors due to a sudden storm.

“We’re hoping for at least a few thousand for the next one.”

The Keysie Market – Christmas Edition is on Sunday 18 December, 2022 at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough. To apply for a stall, go to keysiemarket.com.au