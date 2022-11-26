World Cup big screen

All 2022 FIFA World Cup matches will be screened live on the Urban Screen at Harmony Square.

– Until 19 December at 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong.

Together by the Lake

A music event for those grieving loved ones this Christmas. Set on the water’s edge by Bunurong Memorial Park’s serene Lake Australis, Together by the Lake will feature a carefully curated selection of tunes performed by an array of local artists including Ray Khong, Veronica Lees Amato, and G-Man & The Powerhouse. The public will be invited to bring along their picnic rug and enjoy our selection of free refreshments or bring along their own favourites. We will be providing LED candles and inviting our community to listen in, sing, connect, or simply take in the stunning views with each person honoring the holiday season in the way that’s right for them.

– Friday 2 December, 6:30pm – 8:30pm (gates open 5:45pm) at Bunurong Memorial Park, 790 Frankston Dandenong Road Dandenong South. Free parking, free entry.

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club will hold its Christmas celebration dinner next month. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for Women and the Club supports The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program.

– Tuesday, 6 December, 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Roller Derby demo

Have you ever seen a roller derby bout and wanted to give it a try? Come and experience this inclusive, competitive and dynamic sport, with an exhibition match between Kingston City Rollers and Westside. Family-friendly activities include free food trucks, roller derby for beginners (bring runners and socks), raffle, face painting and bake sale and coffee. This event is supported by Kingston City Council as part of the international 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign. Wear orange to show your support.

– Saturday, 3 December, 2pm-5.30pm at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Rd, Keysborough. Free event, no registration required.

Dandenong Carols

Carols in Dandenong Park returns for its 75th year. The free and traditional carols event has an exciting stage program, interactive roving performers, free activities, delicious food stalls and a Christmas craft market .

Bring your own chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere.

– Friday 9 December, 6pm-9.30pm (show starts 7pm) at Dandenong Park, Pultney Street, Dandenong.

Food drive

Hallam Friends of Red Cross and Hallam Community Learning Centre are working together on a food drive for refugees in our local community. Anyone can make non-perishable food donations, which will be delivered to needy locals.

– Donations can be dropped off Mondays-Fridays 10am-3pm at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Road Hallam. Details: 97031688 or 0455566570

Neighbourhood Watch safety forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch’s next safety information forum and Q&A features two guest speakers – Senior Sergeant Alasdair Gall from Victoria Police’s Domestic Violence Command and Richard Asquith from City of Greater Dandenong’s Animal Management Team. All residents welcome for this chance to catch up with local police and councillors.

– Wednesday 30 November, 7.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Ample parking rear of centre off Frank Street.

Christmas Keysie Festival

The next Keysie Festival – Christmas Edition features live music, food trucks, homemade goods, flowers and plants, upcycle and pre-loved goods. Applications are open for stallholders.

– Sunday 18 December, 2022 at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough. Details: keysiemarket.com.au

Sunday Jazz

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon filled with great food, coffee and the smooth sounds of the Jennifer Salisbury Jazz Duo performing on the Café Vita deck at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

– 12pm-3pm on 27 November, 29 January, 26 February, 26 March at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale. Details: 8558 8238 or info@cafevita.org.au

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am to 4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am to 4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au