Voting centres on Election Day

Data shows nearly half of the Dandenong, Clarinda, Mulgrave and Mordialloc electorates have already cast their votes in the 2022 Victorian State Election.
In Dandenong, 17,145 voters had appeared at early voter centres and 2094 had returned postal votes, as of Wednesday 23 November.
Meanwhile, there were nearly 17,000 early and postal votes in Mulgrave, more than 16,200 in Clarinda and more than 18,700 in Mordialloc.
Each district has roughly 47,000-50,000 voters.
Early voter centres remained open until Friday 25 November. Postal applications have closed.
Tens of thousands of voters are still expected to head to polling booths across the city of Greater Dandenong on election day this Saturday, 26 November.
Voting is compulsory in Victoria. If a person is required to vote at an election and doesn’t vote, they may be fined $92 unless they have a sufficient excuse for failing to vote.
Voting is open at the below locations between 8am and 6pm on election day.
IWA = independent wheelchair access, AWA = wheelchair access with assistance
DANDENONG
Lyndale Greens Primary School (AWA)
1-19 Oakwood Avenue
Dandenong West Primary School (AWA)
32 Birdwood Avenue, (access via Benga Avenue)
Dandenong High School – Cleeland Campus (IWA)
corner Herbert Street and Ann Street
Dandenong Primary School
174–182 Foster Street, (access via New Street)
Dandenong South Primary School
52 Kirkham Road
DANDENONG NORTH
St Elizabeth’s Parish School (IWA)
111 Bakers Road
Lyndale Secondary College (IWA)
170 Gladstone Road, (access via Halton Road)
Wooranna Park Primary School
89–105 Carlton Road, (access via Wondalga Avenue)
Rosewood Downs Primary School
25 Murray Road
DOVETON
Holy Family Catholic Primary School (AWA)
100 Power Road
Doveton College (AWA)
2 Laurel Avenue
ENDEAVOUR HILLS
Chalcot Lodge Primary School (AWA)
15 Primrose Hill Close
James Cook Primary School
29–59 James Cook Drive
Mossgiel Park Primary School (IWA)
71–75 Scotsburn Way
Southern Cross Primary School (AWA)
1–21 David Collins Drive
Thomas Mitchell Primary School (IWA)
67–77 Thomas Mitchell Drive
HALLAM
Hallam Primary School (AWA)
24 Harmer Road
KEYSBOROUGH
Keysborough College – Acacia Campus (IWA)
Gate 1, 28 Isaac Road
Resurrection Primary School (AWA)
402 Corrigan Road
Chandler Park Primary School (IWA)
5–19 Cochrane Avenue
Springers Leisure Centre (AWA)
400 Cheltenham Road
Keysborough Gardens Primary School (IWA)
10 Homeleigh Road
Sirius College – Keysborough Campus (AWA)
139 Chapel Road
NOBLE PARK
Noble Park Community Centre (IWA)
Memorial Drive
Noble Park Primary School (AWA)
65 Buckley Street
Harrisfield Primary School (AWA)
495 Princes Highway
Yarraman Oaks Primary School
27 Liege Avenue
Wallarano Primary School
38–64 Wallarano Drive
NOBLE PARK NORTH
Carwatha College
43–81 Browns Road
SPRINGVALE
Heatherhill Primary School (AWA)
959–973 Heatherton Road
Springvale Rise Primary School – Springvale Campus
355A Springvale Road
Springvale Rise Primary School – Springvale Heights Campus
32–52 Wareham Street, (access via Amiel Street)
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School (AWA)
33 St Johns Avenue, (access via Buckingham Avenue)
Spring Parks Primary School – West Campus (AWA)
24 Erica Street, (access via Egan Street)
Whitworth Avenue Pre-School (AWA)
75A Whitworth Avenue
SPRINGVALE SOUTH
Athol Road Primary School (West Campus) (IWA)
159–167 Athol Road
Keysborough College – Banksia Campus (IWA)
8–20 Janine Road, (access via Noble Street)
Spring Parks Primary School – Valley Campus (AWA)
27–39 Clarke Road
Keysborough Primary School (IWA)
31–53 Coomoora Road