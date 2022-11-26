Voting centres on Election Day

Data shows nearly half of the Dandenong, Clarinda, Mulgrave and Mordialloc electorates have already cast their votes in the 2022 Victorian State Election.

In Dandenong, 17,145 voters had appeared at early voter centres and 2094 had returned postal votes, as of Wednesday 23 November.

Meanwhile, there were nearly 17,000 early and postal votes in Mulgrave, more than 16,200 in Clarinda and more than 18,700 in Mordialloc.

Each district has roughly 47,000-50,000 voters.

Early voter centres remained open until Friday 25 November. Postal applications have closed.

Tens of thousands of voters are still expected to head to polling booths across the city of Greater Dandenong on election day this Saturday, 26 November.

Voting is compulsory in Victoria. If a person is required to vote at an election and doesn’t vote, they may be fined $92 unless they have a sufficient excuse for failing to vote.

Voting is open at the below locations between 8am and 6pm on election day.

IWA = independent wheelchair access, AWA = wheelchair access with assistance

DANDENONG

Lyndale Greens Primary School (AWA)

1-19 Oakwood Avenue

Dandenong West Primary School (AWA)

32 Birdwood Avenue, (access via Benga Avenue)

Dandenong High School – Cleeland Campus (IWA)

corner Herbert Street and Ann Street

Dandenong Primary School

174–182 Foster Street, (access via New Street)

Dandenong South Primary School

52 Kirkham Road

DANDENONG NORTH

St Elizabeth’s Parish School (IWA)

111 Bakers Road

Lyndale Secondary College (IWA)

170 Gladstone Road, (access via Halton Road)

Wooranna Park Primary School

89–105 Carlton Road, (access via Wondalga Avenue)

Rosewood Downs Primary School

25 Murray Road

DOVETON

Holy Family Catholic Primary School (AWA)

100 Power Road

Doveton College (AWA)

2 Laurel Avenue

ENDEAVOUR HILLS

Chalcot Lodge Primary School (AWA)

15 Primrose Hill Close

James Cook Primary School

29–59 James Cook Drive

Mossgiel Park Primary School (IWA)

71–75 Scotsburn Way

Southern Cross Primary School (AWA)

1–21 David Collins Drive

Thomas Mitchell Primary School (IWA)

67–77 Thomas Mitchell Drive

HALLAM

Hallam Primary School (AWA)

24 Harmer Road

KEYSBOROUGH

Keysborough College – Acacia Campus (IWA)

Gate 1, 28 Isaac Road

Resurrection Primary School (AWA)

402 Corrigan Road

Chandler Park Primary School (IWA)

5–19 Cochrane Avenue

Springers Leisure Centre (AWA)

400 Cheltenham Road

Keysborough Gardens Primary School (IWA)

10 Homeleigh Road

Sirius College – Keysborough Campus (AWA)

139 Chapel Road

NOBLE PARK

Noble Park Community Centre (IWA)

Memorial Drive

Noble Park Primary School (AWA)

65 Buckley Street

Harrisfield Primary School (AWA)

495 Princes Highway

Yarraman Oaks Primary School

27 Liege Avenue

Wallarano Primary School

38–64 Wallarano Drive

NOBLE PARK NORTH

Carwatha College

43–81 Browns Road

SPRINGVALE

Heatherhill Primary School (AWA)

959–973 Heatherton Road

Springvale Rise Primary School – Springvale Campus

355A Springvale Road

Springvale Rise Primary School – Springvale Heights Campus

32–52 Wareham Street, (access via Amiel Street)

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School (AWA)

33 St Johns Avenue, (access via Buckingham Avenue)

Spring Parks Primary School – West Campus (AWA)

24 Erica Street, (access via Egan Street)

Whitworth Avenue Pre-School (AWA)

75A Whitworth Avenue

SPRINGVALE SOUTH

Athol Road Primary School (West Campus) (IWA)

159–167 Athol Road

Keysborough College – Banksia Campus (IWA)

8–20 Janine Road, (access via Noble Street)

Spring Parks Primary School – Valley Campus (AWA)

27–39 Clarke Road

Keysborough Primary School (IWA)

31–53 Coomoora Road