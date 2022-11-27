Grand Final fever at Edinburgh Reserve

The AFLW premiership cup took a pit stop at Eastern Warriors Masters Football Club in Springvale last week.

Ahead of the Melbourne-Brisbane AFLW grand final, Warriors junior and adult players posed for photos with the coveted silverware and football stars at Edinburgh Reserve on Wednesday 23 September.

Juniors were treated to an Auskick clinic with elite players Mia King (North Melbourne AFLW), Tom Mitchell (Collingwood AFL) and Chloe Molloy (Collingwood AFLW).

This was followed by a clinic for over 35s Masters Women players with premiership coach Bec Goddard, 2022 AFLW Rising Star winner Mimi Hill (Carlton) and Tamara Luke (Hawthorn AFLW).

Edinburgh Reserve was the last stop on the AFLW trophy’s two week tour of Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns and Melbourne.

It was then due at Brisbane Lions’ headquarters in Springfield, Ipswich for the Grand Final on Sunday 27 November.