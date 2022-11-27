Top five Rays in 30 years of the NAB League

Dandenong Stingrays, at the time called the Southern Stingrays, entered the competition, then known as the Victorian State Football League under-18s, in the inaugural year, with Gippsland Power coming in the following season. The league has since produced 20 number-one picks and more than 1500 players. Below, JONTY RALPHSMITH takes a look at the best 30 players to have been recruited from the Stingrays over the journey

#5: Justin Leppitsch: Now an assistant coach at Collingwood, having also coached Brisbane, Leppitsch played in all three of the Lions premierships from 2001-03. The star defender finished with 227 games and three All-Australian Blazers.

#4: Stephen Milne: Like all small forwards, he had a cult-following at his club – St Kilda – and got under the skin of other teams. Kicked 574 goals from his 275 games in the early 2000s, leading the Saints’ goal-kicking on four occasions – including in 2010 when they made the grand final.

#3: Luke Parker: The heart and soul Sydney Swan has been putting his body on the line and head over the ball for more than a decade. A 2012 premiership player with two best and fairests, Parker averages five tackles and more than 23 disposals per game.

#2: Nathan Jones: Melbourne’s heart and soul midfielder who guided the Dees through their darkest days before losing his spot in the side during the 2021 premiership season and watching the grand final from home after the birth of his child. A tough, team-first player who finished with 302 games.

#1: Brendan Fevola: Finished his career with an astonishing average of more than three goals per game in a career that spanned more than a decade – mostly with Carlton before finishing up at Brisbane. Controversy followed his career but his ability to win a game off his own boot has always drawn a crowd and he has made several appearances for St Kilda City in local footy in 2022.