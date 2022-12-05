Healthy boost for students

Students at five primary schools are being given a healthy start from Dandenong South yoghurt maker Chobani.

The five schools in Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale each received a new fridge and 10 laptops with regular yoghurt and fruit donations starting this week.

The fruit boxes will be supplied by not-for-profit group The One Box, totalling 24,000 pieces of fruit a year.

Chobani will deliver 15,000 pots a year for the schools’ daily breakfast club.

“Dandenong South is where our journey in Australia started, so for us it’s always been essential to nurture and support the communities in the area we proudly call home,” Chobani general manager Tim Browne said.

“We aim to make a difference in our communities using food as a force for good.”

The schools are St Anthony’s Primary School, Springvale Rise Primary School, Dandenong Primary School, Dandenong West Primary School and Dandenong South Primary School.

Chobani has already been a long-term partner in Dandenong South Primary’s breakfast club as well as donating digital devices for its STEM programs.

The five schools each host Community Hubs to welcome families from diverse backgrounds.

At the hubs, women and young children connect with activities and with groups that provide health, education and settlement support.