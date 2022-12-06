Burden Park claim Community Sweep

By Jason Adams

Burden Park Bowls Club are still high on adrenaline after their assigned greyhound Yachi Bale won them the Melbourne Cup Community Sweep.

“I was out for tea but made it to the track about an hour before the race,” said Bruce Smith, Director of Bowls.

The magnitude of Yachi’s win wasn’t lost on the club and they now have an attachment to the powerhouse sprinter that will last his entire racing career.

“It was a great win, even his performance in the heat was really good. We watched his runs prior and he’s continued to improve and improve.”

First prize in the Community Sweep was $6000 however plans haven’t been locked away as to how it will be used.

“We haven’t decided what we’ll do with the money yet, but there’s a few things we’re looking to upgrade.”

The Burden Park Bowls Club has developed a good relationship with Sandown Park and in the past been beneficiaries of the club’s Community Support Fund.

“We purchased new chairs through the Fund and the feedback on them has been terrific. We’ve been lucky enough to have upgraded some things recently with help from the council but there’s still things we need to improve – this money helps us a lot.”

Fountain Gate Cricket Club were runner-up in the Community Sweep with Fernando Mick while Warracknabeal Eagles Football & Netball Club were 3rd with Plaintiff.

The prize for best social media promotion went to Panton Hill Football Club.