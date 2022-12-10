Looking Back

100 years ago

14 December 1922

The Railway Trouble

Reports of the recent meetings of members of the Victorian Railways Union go to show that the militant element is in full control of the organisation. A year or two ago the union’s secretary (Mr W Smith) slipped away quietly to Russia, without permission of his employers and the union members, and as a consequence, he nominally lost his job. That the punishment inflicted was only nominal, however, is shown by the fact that he is now secretary of the Federal Organisation, in greater feather than ever, and is preaching the Bolshevistic doctrines he learned in Russia, to the great delight of the younger members of the union who think like the railway men of Bendigo, that employment in a State Industry gives the worker freehold rights. The crowd freely advocated strike tactics and job control at Sunday’s meeting, and repeatedly “counted out” one of the older men, who on the strength of a 30 years’ unblemished record in the railways, claimed a right to speak and advise.

50 years ago

7 December 1972

Letters to Santa

Dear Father Christmas I would like a billy-cart, screaming Demons, Hot Wheels cars and a nice bucket and any other spare toys that you have in your sleigh. Thank You Paul Sanders aged 6 years.

Dear Father Christmas I saw you the other day in the shop and you know what I want. Lisa Reed aged 8 years

Dear Father Christmas I would love you to bring me a new doll called Carol as my doll Judy would like a friend to talk to when I am at school. Marlene Ford aged 7 years

Dear Father Christmas I want a fishing rod because I am going away, love from Ross Gillick aged 7 years.

Dear Father Christmas I would like a motor bike that you ride but I won’t be disappointed if I don’t, love from Jamie Saunders aged 7 years.

20 years ago

9 December 2002

Dandenong is ‘set to shine’

Dandenong would have its place “in the sun” as a vibrant community with open spaces and modern housing, under plans outlined by the city’s CEO Warwick Heine. Mr Heine outlined the council’s revitalisation plans for the city when guest speaker at the Dandenong Retail Traders Association annual award night. He said the city’s revitalisation would take vision and understanding by the community during the next five to 10 years. City living, small town heart, a great place to be, is a catch cry we want people to hear and know about, he said.

5 years ago

11 December 2017

What’s On

Free Christmas Cheer

There’ll be festive music and entertainment around Greater Dandenong throughout December. Roving performances will take place in Douglas Street Noble Park, Harmony Square and Lonsdale Street in Dandenong and Multicultural Place in Springvale. There will be bouncing elves, skating baubles and more:

Photo with Santa

Visitors can have a photo taken with Santa at Waverly Gardens Shopping Centre.

Carols in Harmony Square

The 70th annual Greater Dandenong carols event with free activities for kids from 6pm 15 December including a Storytime face painting, arts and crafts, and balloon animals.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society