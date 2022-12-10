Giving is most blessed

by Rev Fr Jean Mawal, Parish Priest at St Paul’s Antiochian Orthodox Church

Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms has been the feeling for many over this past year.

The street count on homelessness is not improving, financial hardship is on a rapid increase, domestic and family violence rates are still unhealthy, unemployment rates are up, the cost of living is flying, and mental health struggles are universal.

History seems to be repeating itself over and over again and is likely to echo into the tomorrow.

Staying afloat today is no easy task and not being consumed by the surroundings is a constant battle.

Many quote that there is light at the end of the tunnel, believe or hope that there is a light.

Let us reflect not on what comes at the end of the tunnel, but rather, what mode of transport I’m travelling on.

This was the message that the Messiah brought on the day of His Nativity more than 2000 years ago.

He brought the message of life, a life shared with those who are around me, those who hate me before those who love me.

This Christmas, no matter your race or your creed, let this simple message of loving your neighbour be life giving and more importantly life transfiguring.

It is said to love our enemies in such a way as to make them our brothers.

For everything around us can more bearable when I have another carrying it with me.

For me the greatest lesson throughout this past year is the indispensable value of belonging.

I’ve seen the heavy burdens and struggles of people given respite through the love of another, or the hopelessness being overcome through small deeds, or solitude and despair being turned to joy through a simple gesture.

This is how we should celebrate Christmas, by fulfilling the meaning of Christmas, that giving is more blessed than receiving.

If each of us looked to give even the smallest part of ourselves to someone who needs it, then we have given life.

A warm smile, a gentle greeting, a peace offering, an action of forgiveness, an anonymous gift, these hold greater value then gold, frankincense and myrrh.

Wishing you all a blessed Christmas and a fruitful year ahead.