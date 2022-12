Crowds flocked to a magnificent Dandenong Park for the return of Greater Dandenong Carols.

Hundreds enjoyed the festive repertoire of Greater Dandenong Band and live singers and choirs on the park’s revamped Stan Prior Stage.

There were also roving performers, food trucks, a Christmas market and a visit from Santa Claus.

Community and school choirs joined performers on stage for classic Christmas carols and traditional festive-season songs.

Pictures: GARY SISSONS