World-class swim camp at NPAC

International swimmers took the plunge at Noble Park Aquatic Centre in preparation for the upcoming FINA World Swimming Championships (25 metres).

Up until 11 December, swimmers from Denmark, Slovenia, Iceland, Slovakia, Norway and Sweden based themselves at NPAC ahead of the short-course world titles.

The 50-metre outdoor pool at NPAC was divided into two 25-metre pools for the training sessions.

The championships are staged at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre from 13-18 December.

Pictures: ROB CAREW