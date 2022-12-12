Silver service for Cultural Cuisines

By Sahar Foladi

Wellsprings for Women recently received a SilverChef Community Grant as part of an $80,000 annual program to expand its Cultural Cuisines social enterprise.

The annual Community Grant Program comprises commercial kitchen equipment from SilverChef and cash for set-up costs.

Wellsprings will use the grant for its award-winning social enterprise, Cultural Cuisines, a catering start up to offer pathways to paid employment within the hospitality industry.

Its chief executive Dalal Smiley welcomed the much-needed support.

“We were very excited to find out about Silver Chef and what they offer.

“The grant is critical at this point of time when we are in the establishment phase of the business.”

As a certified B Corp, SilverChef is committed to balance profit with purpose and established the Community Grants Program as a way to recognise and support businesses that help disadvantaged and under-served communities.

“Thank you Silver Chef for your support and we hope to continue in accessing the equipment and services you have on offer into the future,’ Ms Smiley said.

The Dandenong-based community group provides a range of adult educational programs from literacy and numeracy to courses that introduce participants to different industries as pathways to employment.

Operating for 30 years now, the neighbourhood house was awarded the state’s top community training provider at this year’s 67th Victorian Training Awards.

Their Cultural Cuisines program won the Victorian Neighbourhood Houses Award for a Social Enterprise and it is a finalist for the Learn Local Awards pre-accredited programs.

Results for the award will be announced in February 2023.

Ms Smiley said: “Our dream is to make Cultural Cuisines a successful, self-sufficient social enterprise that grows and continues to offer women from migrant and refugee backgrounds who face barriers to employment, opportunities to earn an income.”

Rumana Kazi has been with Wellsprings for Women for six months but she’s already achieved a lot in short time.

“Many new things are happening in the program it’s very good for anyone who wants to get involved,” she said.

As a migrant from India, Ms Kazi has a passion for cooking and baking so when she joined the Cultural Cuisines program, she said she loved the learning experience of cooking dishes of different countries.

“I have learned so much in so many different things.

“I just got to do my food handling certificate which is very good if I want to further pursue my career.”

Ms Kazi has been in Australia for 12 years now and also works as a pastry assistant.

She wants to achieve more certificates for next year in her career field so she can brush up her skills and thrive in the field.

Another pathway to employment for the women at Wellsprings include the acquisition of a food trailer.

For 2023, Ms Smiley said their aim is to establish the regular operation of the food trailer, and expand its menu to include a wider range of cultures.

“We aim to explore models of operating Cultural Cuisines in ways that differentiate it from other catering social enterprises.”