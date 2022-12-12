Time for Christmas Selfies!

By Sahar Foladi

With Christmas fast approaching, you don’t need to travel far with family to watch the bright and fascinating Christmas decorations in your area!

We have a list of all the local places you can go to take Christmas selfies, whether that’s while you’re out grocery shopping, on your way home from work or school or shopping at one of the activity centres.

Where to take your Christmas Selfie

Dandenong

• 9-metre Christmas tree at Harmony Square

• Decorated stairs leading from Lonsdale Street to Harmony Square

• Nativity Scene and display window installation at Dandenong Library

• The Waterloo Star in Langhorne Place, opposite Dimmey’s

• Santa and Reindeer and bauble decorations on awnings at 280 Lonsdale Street (corner of Clow Street)

• Tree and pole guard decorations along Lonsdale Street and in Harmony Square

• Public seating decal decorations opposite Dandenong Civic Centre

• Holly and Present decorations in Palm Plaza flower displays

Noble Park

• 8-metre Christmas tree on Douglas Street (at Noble Park Railway Station)

• Five festive display crate decorations along Douglas Street

• Tree and pole guard decorations in the activity centre

Springvale

• 7.5-metre Santa and Reindeer at Springvale Community Hub

• 6-metre Christmas tree in Multicultural Place

• Metal Christmas trees along Buckingham Avenue

• Tree and pole guard decorations in the activity centre

• Public seating decal decorations