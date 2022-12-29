Registrations officially open for next Clean Up Australia Day

As our world faces unprecedented environmental challenges, Australians are being encouraged to join together to take positive action. Registrations are officially open for Clean Up Australia Day 2023.

Pip Kiernan, Chair of Clean Up Australia said, “Our environment is facing pressure unlike ever before. As all Australians know, over the past two years, we’ve seen severe bushfires, cyclones and floods, pressures on our biodiversity and an ever-growing volume of waste which leaks into our natural and marine environment. Australians tell us every day that they are concerned about the world we live in but often feel frustrated and unsure how to make a positive impact.

“Clean Up Australia Day is a great opportunity to work together and take practical action. We seek the support of all Australians. Together we can all make a real difference,” Pip continued.

Registration is free, and participants receive a free Clean Up kit, containing gloves and bags and other resources, with packs for individuals, families and community groups available (businesses are asked to pay a small fee to cover costs). Anyone who signs up before December 31, 2022 is automatically in the running to win one of three Coles gift cards valued at $1000.

“Signing up now means you’re making a pledge to improve and protect Australia’s environment. Whether you are 9 or 90, participating in a Clean Up Australia event changes the way you think about your everyday habits and the practical changes each of us can make. Everyone who gets involved tells us how rewarding the day is and how it has made a lasting impact.” Pip said.

If you can’t join in Australians are encouraged to make a donation to Clean Up Australia. 100% of funds raised through donations go directly to empowering Australians to take positive action for the environment.

To register or donate, please visit cleanup.org.au

Clean Up Australia Day – Sunday 5 March, 2023

Schools Clean Up Day – Friday March 3, 2023

Business Clean Up Day – Tuesday February 28, 2023