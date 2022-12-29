Visitors advised to keep an eye on flood closures

Holiday-goers keen to visit Victoria’s parks and forests this summer are encouraged to keep an eye on closures due to ongoing flooding conditions.

A number of campsites and access roads, including near rivers in northern Victoria along the Murray River, are closed or partially closed and will remain closed until they are safe to access.

Visitors to parks and forests across the state are advised to check if the park or forest and nearby roads are open before leaving home, pay attention to all signage and barriers, avoid camping or parking under trees due to wet and loose soil leading to sudden tree falls and drive safely.

Parks Victoria visitor experience executive director Lisa Patroni said this summer will create new challenges for those planning to visit Victoria’s parks and forests.

“This summer will be different for Victorians,” she said.

“Our state is experiencing severe weather events which means that your favourite spots may not be accessible or safe to visit.

“Safety is our top priority and we’re asking people to plan ahead, be mindful of the situation and prepared for changing conditions.”

Ms Patroni said visitors are encouraged to regularly check current conditions.

“It will take time for flood waters to recede and to reopen our campsites, visitor areas and access roads,” she said.

“We will work with Traditional Owners, communities and the wider Victorian government to ensure this happens.”

Forest Fire Management Victoria chief fire officer Chris Hardman said closures are still in place at a number of locations.

“As a result of the floods, many of our state forest vehicle, bike, walking tracks and recreation sites are still temporarily closed or partially closed with access restrictions,” he said.

“I encourage anyone thinking of getting out into the great outdoors to take care, take note of signage and closures, keep an eye on weather conditions and be prepared to change plans if necessary.”

Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning chief conservation regulator Kate Gavens said work is underway across assessment and recovery work.

“It’s important that together, we maintain a safe environment in our forests and parks for all community members to enjoy,” she said.

“As part of patrols, our Authorised Officers speak to visitors to ensure they are aware of the rules and regulations.”

Details: parks.vic.gov.au or ffm.vic.gov.au/forest-and-road-closures