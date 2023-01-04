Become an RSPCA guardian angel

It’s a busy time of year at RSPCA, with thousands of animals from across the country, including in [insert LGAs], headed through their doors.

RSPCA said it expects to see more than 27,000 animals in their shelters over this festive season, so they’re calling on you to become a Guardian Angel.

Guardian Angels donate to help care for a homeless animal in need, providing love and support from afar. Donors will receive the details of one of the many animals they are helping to protect.

“Your generosity will help them recover and prepare for the next stages of their life,” RSPCA said.

To find out more about becoming a Guardian Angel, head to: https://www.rspcaguardianangel.com.au/.