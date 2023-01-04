Good thoughts to the fore

by Ursula Aruma of Sathya Sai Organisation

It gives me great pleasure to write another Message of Hope.

Society is burdened by numerous worries and fears, and additional challenges brought by pandemics, earthquakes, floods, drought and other problems like grieving and health issues.

There are positive and practical ways to overcome these problems if you start your day with a prayer of gratitude for all that you have in your life and gratitude for waking up to another blissful morning wherein you can reach your potential.

All worries come from our thoughts.

Always conceive good thoughts so that your heart can be purified and be a worthy abode for the Spirit of God.

Remind yourself, who you are, where did you come from and where are you going.

Are you satisfied with the progress you have made towards transforming your life, sharing all with divinity?

We all have individual identities: the company we keep, the faith we follow etc.

Conceiving good thoughts will take negativity and depression away and you grow into a positive environment.

There is a need for respect and a sense of belonging by spending quality time with family.

The five human values of Truth, Peace, Love, Non-violence, and Right Conduct have to be followed for a country to prosper, where society is happy, healthy, and full of energy and a better future to be looked forward to.

The responsibility lies in each of us, faith leaders, teachers and, of course – parents.

We all need to work together, to make the world a better place to live in.

“May all beings in all worlds be happy and no one suffer. Let there be peace, peace, peace.”