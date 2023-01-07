Looking Back

100 years ago

11 January 1923

Aeroplane visits Dandenong

On Saturday and Sunday afternoons last an aeroplane visited Dandenong, and an opportunity was afforded those who wished to have a “fly” to do so. Very little business was done on Saturday afternoon owing to the counter attraction of the Caledonian sports, but a number of the residents “went up” on Sunday afternoon and appeared to enjoy the novelty. The remainder of the large crowd present however preferred to stay on “terra firma” and watch the machine take off and land in the paddock near the railway station.

50 years ago

11 January 1973

School dress is important

Dandenong High School principal Mr Basil Moss has issued a warning to parents on the minimum requirements needed to comply with the school uniform regulations. Mr Moss said some students had been able to persuade their parents that certain garments were acceptable as part of the uniform. He had found a few students wearing grey and black cords, and jeans, cardigans, and jumpers of all colours, multicoloured socks, desert boots, suede shoes, sneakers, and sandshoes. Mr Moss said, “None of these are acceptable as part of the school uniform”. While the school had a uniform, students should comply with the requirements which he believed to be reasonable and economical. Any student who could not wear the correct uniform should supply a note signed by a parent to either the senior master of mistress before 9am each day.

20 years ago

6 January 2003

A Year to relish

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Ramadan, Wesak or the Lunar New Year, the holiday season is always a time for family, sharing and joy. As Mayor of Greater Dandenong, I would like to wish everyone a happy and safe new year. As you celebrate the holidays with your family and friends, please consider the less fortunate among us and help them also enjoy a happy start to 2003. As we look towards 2003, I would like to applaud some of the major projects and improvements undertaken by the council over the past year. We still continue to work in 2003 to make Greater Dandenong a ‘Great Place to Be’.

5 years ago

15 January 2018

Class achievers

World-class robots, crypto currency, breaking cultural barriers and student empowerment- it was all in a year’s work for Wooranna Park Primary. The Dandenong North school made headlines throughout the past 12 months with its innovative and thoughtful approach to education. Its wide reaching and inspirational project have earned the Wooranna community the Journal’s People of the Year nod for 2017. In the past, student leaders attended a conference in the city at the school’s expense, but the cost increased to the point where it was unaffordable. So, the student leaders decided that the school should host its own conference and opened it up to neighbouring schools, free of charge. Nine schools were involved on the day.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society