Tai Chi & Awareness Meditation

Tai Chi is a form of physical exercise aiding health and relaxation. We follow Shibashi instructional DVDs to stretch the body and move into a state of calmness followed by Awareness Meditation. Meditation harmonises the body, brings stillness and connects the soul to meaning. All welcome to join us for one or both of these workshops.

– Mondays 2pm-2.20pm (Tai Chi) and 2.30pm-3.30pm (Awareness Meditation) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Gold coin donations welcome. Bookings: Jo or Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Interfaith breakfast

The Interfaith Network of Greater Dandenong’s annual breakfast will host lawyer and human rights advocate Nyadol Nyuon as guest speaker. Registration and payment essential by 2 February at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/interfaith-breakfast-2023-tickets-463937197647

– Saturday, 4 February, 7am – 9am at The Supper Room, Springvale City Hall, 397-405 Springvale Road, Springvale. Details: executive@interfaithnetwork.org.au

Australian Animal Protection Society- Feline Pity Party

Meet n Greet day for the long-termer cats at the ‘Feline Pity Party’.

AAPS is offering waiving off the adoption fee for their senior cats only for the feline party event as well as ongoing veterinary support to pity party attendees who are successful with their application.

5 February, from 11am-2pm at 26 Aegean Ave, Keysborough VIC 3173

Free Fun Day at Noble Park

Enjoy a day of free entertainment for the whole family at the Noble Park Community Fun Day 2023.

For people of all ages and abilities, this event will have something for everyone to enjoy – from live music and cultural performances, rock climbing and circus skills, to free workshops, sports, and art activities. Come along and celebrate all that Noble Park has to offer!

Enter via Corrigan Road. There will be limited parking available along Memorial Drive.

Saturday 4 March, 11am – 3pm, Noble Park Skate Park Memorial Drive, Noble Park.

Afghan women focus group

Bakhtar Community Organisation is organising a women focus group to be held every two weeks. The group has a key focus on developing and supporting Afghan women, especially the new arrivals to get connected in the community, receive relevant information to access the government services, overcome day to day challenges and integrate into Australian society. A light refreshment will also be provided.

– Every second Sunday at 23 – 47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Details: info@bakhtar.org.au or 9703 2555 (Thursdays and Fridays).

Free Games Night

Come down to Drum Theatre for our monthly table top games night. Meet up with other players in the community, try new games, paint some minis, trade cards, all ages welcome. We’ve got space for war gamers as well. There will also be some game demos hosted by our friends at Next Level Games.

Games featured are, Pokémon TCG, D&D, Magic: The Gathering Warhammer, Free play (BYO games or try our collection) and Mini painting tables.

– Drum Theatre, Corner Walker Street and Lonsdale Street, Dandenong.

Food drive

Hallam Friends of Red Cross and Hallam Community Learning Centre are working together on a food drive for refugees in our local community. Anyone can make non-perishable food donations, which will be delivered to needy locals.

Donations can be dropped off Mondays to Fridays 10am-3pm at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Road Hallam. Details: 9703 1688 or 0455 566 570.

Sunday Jazz

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon filled with great food, coffee and the smooth sounds of the Jennifer Salisbury Jazz Duo performing on the Café Vita deck at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

From 12pm-3pm on 29 January, 26 February, 26 March at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale. Details: 8558 8238 or info@cafevita.org.au

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am to 4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am to 4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au