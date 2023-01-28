Casey commands national population growth

By Eleanor Wilson

Casey is the third-fastest growing region in the country, according to new data from KPMG Australia.

The report, released last week, analysed the fastest growing regions across Australia since 2019, focusing on areas which had experienced an influx of new residents.

It showed ‘Casey South’ had grown at an annual rate of 4.5 per cent since 2019 – welcoming 29,400 new residents.

Blacktown (North), in New South Wales, posted the second largest increase in population over the 2019-2022 period, with 30,100 new residents, while Wyndham, in Victoria’s South West, came out on top with 34,500 new residents since 2019.

The analysis found Australians continue to flock to ‘greenfield’ suburbs, which describe former rural land areas that are being developed for housing, typically with detached houses.

Greater Melbourne’s greenfield areas has seen significant growth over the past three years, although growth rates have slowed compared to the previous period, according to KPMG demographics expert Terry Rawnsley.

“The growth areas have offered new residents affordable housing compared to most established parts of Melbourne,” Mr Rawnsley said.

“Affordable housing, quality amenities and access to local jobs and services has driven this level of growth,” Mr Rawnsley said.

In response to the report, City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff said the council is committed to taking the adequate steps to support the municipality’s continuing population growth.

“Providing the supporting infrastructure and services in a growth area is crucial,” Ms Duff said.

“That is why council is committed to advocating to the Federal and State Governments for the top three areas in which the community wants to see more investment: roads and public transport, local job opportunities, and health services and facilities.

“Our $125.45 million 2022/23 budget allocation demonstrates council’s own commitment to providing the community with the services and infrastructure it needs, exemplified by projects like the $4.7 million Clyde North Family and Community Centre, and the $2 million Cranbourne West Sports Reserve.”

In the past 18 months, developers have delivered over $50m of arterial road and intersection projects to service Casey’s new growth areas, Ms Duff said.

“Council is also committed to engaging, facilitating and partnering with landowners and the development sector to deliver connected, sustainable and highly productive employment precincts, for example ESR’s Green Link Estate in Cranbourne West, which promises to create significant local job opportunities.”

The council’s Shape Your City community engagement program, which identified the key community priorities for the future of the city, will also support the population growth Ms Duff said.

“These priorities are central to the Vision and Council Plan and have informed our strategic approach in five key areas – economic development; infrastructure; the environment; health and wellbeing; and transformation – to ensure Casey remains a thriving community going forward.”

Despite the strict international border closures through the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia has added more than 1 million new residents since December 2019.

The annual growth rate nationally for 2022 was 1.7 per cent, the highest since March 2017, with Australia’s population exceeding 26 million people for the first time.