Hardships met with optimism

by Mona Mobarek

It may seem in these times of turmoil, and uncertainty that hope, and a positive future, is a thing of the past or only something to dream about.

Whilst this is true on many levels, it is not the whole truth.

This is the beauty of faith.

Having a belief system based on a higher power in control of the universe makes one feel a strong sense of tranquillity and assurance that everything is as it should be.

There are many tragedies facing the world right now and many may say why is God letting all this happen if He is so merciful.

For a person of faith this is very easy to explain and to accept.

For me personally and for many like me, faith maintains our mental health and overall wellbeing.

We understand the world is full of hardships and challenges and that perfection is only in the next life, the eternal life of the hereafter.

Belief in the hereafter helps one to accept the good times and the hard times.

We are always in perpetual hope of the bliss that is waiting for those who are steadfast and patient with life’s trials.

Our holy month of Ramadan is coming up in a few weeks and this month is the most blessed and the one time of the year that all Muslims look forward to.

It is about worship, community, self-restraint and ultimately a strong connection with our creator: Ramadan is a time of self-reflection and a partial disconnection with worldly affairs.

Many Muslims slow down their activities and focus on their spiritual side.

Connecting with the Holy Quran is also a big part of our daily practice.

The Quran for Muslims is a healing power and a great source of comfort for those who read and understand its meaning and message.

This is why Muslims who practise their faith sincerely, are eternal optimists.

No matter what they are facing, there is a strong conviction that everything is temporary and that good and bad come in cycles.

We believe with hardships comes ease so after all that how can one not have hope and comfort knowing God is the ultimate source of hope.