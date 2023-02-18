by Roz Blades AM

Tu B’Shevat was celebrated from the evening of Sunday 5 February to the evening of Monday 6 February 2023.

Tu B’Shevat is an environmental holiday.

Jews consider this day as a way to remind ourselves of our duty to care for the natural world.

Many people will take part in a tree planting ceremony or collect or send money to the State of Israel for a tree to be planted there.

This would be regarded as a minor Jewish Holiday and is not mentioned in the Torah. It started as an agricultural festival, celebrating Spring in Israel.

This column is about Messages of Hope and as I write this, it is so important for us all to have that feeling of expectation and desire for a particular thing to occur.

Hope is the power to believe that anything is possible, a fresh start maybe.

It provides that window of opportunity or new light for reassurance that the possibilities are endless.

There are events occurring worldwide which are affecting all of us, as we stand with our brothers and sisters hoping to provide them with a better future.

A comment from Martin Luther King: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope”.

– Roz Blades represents the Jewish community at the City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network. To enquire about the Interfaith Network, email executive@interfaithnetwork.org.au or call 8774 7662.