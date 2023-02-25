by Jasbir Singh Suropada, chairperson of Sikh Interfaith of Victoria

We all need some form of hope to focus on, that can motivate us to keep moving on despite life challenges.

In Sikhism the concept of Chardikala is a term for aspiring to maintain a mental state of eternal optimism and joy.

Sikhs are ideally expected to be in this positive state of mind as a sign of their contentment with the will of God, even during times of adversity.

Meditating mindfully on the mantra ‘Waheguru’ (The greatness of that which gives spiritual enlightenment from Spiritual darkness) will provide moral strength to face the upheavals of life.

It is written: “Meditating, you shall meet God, O Nanak, and your anxiety shall vanish”.

Anyone who follows the spiritual path, all his hopes and desires get fulfilled.

The Sikh scripture indicates that ‘hope’ and ‘desire’ must be in tune or compatible, otherwise ‘desires can dominate the mind and prove overwhelming and disastrous in the long run.

There needs to be equilibrium between hopes and desires.

“The hopes and desires are fulfilled, when one gains the blessed vision of the Divine Grace”.

The ultimate hope of a Sikh is to merge with Supreme Reality (God) and this is fulfilled by the grace of God.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikh religion, gave a clarion call to humanity not to crave for happiness which ultimately leads to sorrow.

Life needs to be lived in equipoise.

Pain and pleasure are intermingled in life.

Peace comes to those who follow the Shabad (Divine Word).

Everything that happens in one’s life is as per the will of God.

The human existence is good and a gift from Waheguru (God).

Human life ought to be dedicated to realizing God’s grace and attaining liberation.

Though this endeavour can be thwarted by the pitfalls of the human’s own mind, these obstacles can be circumvented by walking the path of the pious and seeking the God’s shelter.

One needs to walk the straight path of ethical living.

This kind of life inspires the mind to speak sweetly and act rightly, ensuring a favourable result.

Be kind to yourself, love yourself as you are unique in your own way and the Creation of the Creator.

Enquiries about the City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network, contact executive@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.