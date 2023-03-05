Orange for harmony

By Tanya Faulkner

The week is almost upon us to pull out your favourite orange items from your wardrobe, and don them in support of inclusion in Dandenong.

In Victoria we’re lucky to have a vast community of cultures and diverse ethnicities that make our state what it is today; Dandenong is no different.

This year, between March 20 to 25, Dandenong Plaza has announced a series of events to commence throughout the week in celebration of the variety of cultures, ethnicities and communities that call Dandenong home.

Since 1999 Harmony Week has been celebrated across Australia, recognising its cultural diversity through more than 80,000 Harmony Week events around the country amongst schools, community groups, churches, businesses and various government agencies – and has been key for Dandenong Plaza over the years.

The week is all about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone, highlighting this years’ theme of ‘everyone belongs’, which is particularly important for the Greater Dandenong community.

Dandenong Plaza centre manager Anne Johnson said Harmony Week is one of Dandenong Plaza’s most celebrated annual events.

“It gives us the opportunity to embrace our culturally diverse retail offering, customers and staff. We invite the community to immerse themselves in our inclusive Harmony Week celebrations which offers activities and entertainment for all ages and family members,” she said.

Some of the events locals can participate in throughout Harmony Week include coffee with local police officers, multicultural performances, workshops, a display from Dandenong Primary School, and a profile of the staff from the Dandenong Plaza.

Locals are also encouraged to dress in their favourite orange outfits across the week, as the colour traditionally signifies social communication, meaningful conversations and the freedom of ideas and encouragement of mutual respect, as a way to show their support for cultural diversity in the community.

More information about the event can be found at armadadandenongplaza.com.au including a full program of events.