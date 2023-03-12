Bookmark a piece of Casey history

By Eleanor Wilson

Casey Cardinia Libraries (CCL) is inviting young photography fans to get snap happy and capture a piece of Casey history.

CCL’s Landscapes of Casey Photography Competition is looking for photos of the Casey region in all its autumn glory this year to keep in the library’s local history archive and use for historical projects.

CCL chief executive Beth Luppino said collecting local history is an important part of the libraries’ function.

“The collection and preservation of our local history gives us an important perspective on how Casey has changed over time,” she said.

“It tells our community story in much more detail than you will ever find in state or national archives.”

CCL local history librarian Kate Davis said CCL aims to record what is important to the community in 2023, for future reference.

“The Casey Community are best placed to document their local communities now, [such as] what’s important to them in their neighbourhood.

“We want to document what’s happening and expand the libraries rich resources, so future generations can enjoy looking back.”

The competition is open to children and young adults, with a number of prizes up for the grabs for the best photo in each age category.

First prize in each of the two categories, which are split into a young adults and children under 16 category, will receive a $75 gift VISA gift card.

The runners-up and third place getters will cash in on a $50 and $25 visa gift card, respectively.

Submissions into the Landscapes of Casey Photography Competition opened on 1 March and will close on 31 May at 5pm.

To make a submission, head to cclc.vic.gov.au/landscapes-of-casey-photography-competition