Afri-Aus Care celebrates women

By Sahar Foladi

It was a good day to be out for the African community and guest speakers as they gathered together to celebrate the International Women’s Day on Thursday 9 March.

The event organised by Afri-Aus Care focused on ’embracing equity through Ubuntu’ meaning I am because we are equal- a philosophy that has laid the foundation of the organisation and led them to achieve greater projects for the community such as the Black Rhinos Basketball team.

Guests embraced the African culture, wearing traditional dresses wrapped tightly on their shoulders.

City of Greater Dandenong deputy mayor Lana Formoso was among the guest speakers.