Dining out on cultural respect

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Students and staff at Southern Cross Primary School enjoyed a feast of world foods on Wednesday 22 March.

The event was to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination – recoined in Australia as Harmony Day.

The school’s courtyard was dressed in Harmony Day orange, while students and staff displayed an array of national costumes.

They enjoyed a banquet of Halal chicken-and-rice tahchin, lamb-and-rice ghormeh sabzi, chicken biryani, beef korma, pulav rice, pasta, dumplings, curries, chicken nuggets, haloumi cheese, zaatar pizza, calamari rings and spring rolls.

Not to mention the ever-popular cupcakes and donuts.

As part of it, student leaders organised Harmony Day activities in their classrooms.

And at a school assembly, students showcased their cultural garments.