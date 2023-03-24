Dining out on cultural respect

By Cam Lucadou-Wells
Students and staff at Southern Cross Primary School enjoyed a feast of world foods on Wednesday 22 March.
The event was to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination – recoined in Australia as Harmony Day.
The school’s courtyard was dressed in Harmony Day orange, while students and staff displayed an array of national costumes.
They enjoyed a banquet of Halal chicken-and-rice tahchin, lamb-and-rice ghormeh sabzi, chicken biryani, beef korma, pulav rice, pasta, dumplings, curries, chicken nuggets, haloumi cheese, zaatar pizza, calamari rings and spring rolls.
Not to mention the ever-popular cupcakes and donuts.
As part of it, student leaders organised Harmony Day activities in their classrooms.
And at a school assembly, students showcased their cultural garments.