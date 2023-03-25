Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch is holding a public forum including safety information and a Q&A with guest speaker Sergeant Andrew Nisbet from the Victoria Police Forensic Unit. Andrew has worked on many major crime scenes, his presentation is not to be missed. All residents welcome from Springvale, Noble Park, Keysborough , Bangholme and Dandenong.

– Wednesday 29 March 2023, 7.30pm at Paddy O`Doughue Centre, 18 -34 Buckley Street Noble Park. Details: president@nhwgreaterdandenong.org or visit nhwgreaterdandenong.org

‘That Made Me Laugh’

Join us for a new workshop where we will enjoy poems, riddles, comics, jokes, puns and short texts. Come along to have a laugh and a coffee. You are welcome to bring your own material to share that made you laugh.

– Monday 27 March 10.30am-11.30am (Zoom is also an option) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo or Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au t

1973 centenary exhibition

‘Optimism, Opportunities and Achievement’ reflects on the 1973 celebratoins of the Centenary of Local Government in Dandenong.

– 29 March-31 May, Wednesdays-Fridays, 10am-2pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Stret, Dandenong.

Our Beat

The Drum’s Our Beat is returning in 2023 with a block party in Crump Lane, Dandenong. It’s a place to meet local music makers and creatives, with always space in the program to come and sing, dance or make jokes.

– Thursday 30 March, 6.30pm at Crump Lane, Dandenong. Free, no registration required. Details: 8571 1666 or drumtheatre@cgd.vic.gov.au

International comedy festival

For one-night only the Drum Theatre will play host to Melbourne International Comedy Festival acts Bob Franklin, Dane Simpson, Hannah Camilleri, Nick Schuller and DeAnne Smith. Recommended for people aged 16 years or older.

– Saturday 1 April, 8pm at Drum Theatre, cnr Lonsdale and Walker streets, Dandenong; $35/$30 (concession)/$28 (members)/$18 (under 30’s)

Details: 8571 1666 or drumtheatre@cgd.vic.gov.au

Keysborough’s Big Picinic

Bring your picnic blankets, chairs and snacks for a day of free activities for all ages. Join in at the annual Easter egg hunt, animal nursery, pet photo booth, fun library activities, face painting, sports and games. Food stalls and trucks available.

– Sunday 2 April, 11am-4pm at Frederick Wachter Reserve, 133-155 Kingsclere Avenue, Keysborough.

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s next guest speaker is Dawn Vernon from Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong. The dinner also features an Easter bonnet parade. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for Women and the Club supports the Smith Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday, 4 April, 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Call Brigitte on 0491 626 527.

Easter bunny

The Easter Bunny will be hopping into Dandenong Plaza giving out free Easter Eggs at Easter time. BYO your phone for a fun social media ‘selfie’ with the Easter Bunny.

– Thursday, 6 April to Monday, 10 April (excluding Good Friday, 7 April), 11am-2pm at Dandenong Plaza. No bookings required, free.

Thai Chi and Awareness Meditation

Tai Chi is a form of physical exercise aiding health and relaxation, following Shibashi DVDs to stretch the body and move into a state of calmness followed by Awareness Meditation. Meditation harmonises the body, brings stillness and connects the soul to meaning. All welcome to join us for one or both of these workshops.

– Mondays, 2pm-2.20pm (Tai Chi) and 2.30pm-3.30pm (Awareness Meditation) at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong (excluding public and school holidays). Gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo or Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au.

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on Wednesdays 14 June, 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25, plus a lunch for a $10-15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details via the Interfaith Network’s Community Education Officer, Stacey Odwazny at education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801