Plaza embraces Harmony

‘Everyone Belongs’ was the theme for Harmony Week at Dandenong Plaza – even for life-sized replica elephants.

A week of events between 20-25 March celebrated Dandenong’s diversity of cultures, including a Cultural Facts display, primary schools art display and cultural workshops to learn languages, belly dancing, Bollywood dancing and African drumming.

There was also an array of performances including Aboriginal ceremonial dance, Melanesian dance, Vietnamese dance and Polynesian dance.

Eisha the life-size replica elephant also roamed the plaza.

Shoppers were encouraged to dress in orange during the week.